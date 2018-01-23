Burglary, Assault Suspect With 'Unique' Mugshot Wanted in Ohio

Cincinnati CrimeStoppers

CINCINNATI -- Authorities in southern Ohio are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for burglary and assault charges.

Michael Mann, 34, is wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.

Authorities say Mann climbed into a home's unlocked window and assaulted a victim. Mann has a history of charges including domestic violence, aggravated robbery and drug-related crimes.

Mann is described as being 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds. His last known address is in the Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Anyone with information on Mann's location is asked to call 513-352-3040.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WKYC-TV