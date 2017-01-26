WFMY
One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Charlotte

Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are on scene in east Charlotte investigating an officer involved shooting.

WCNC , WCNC 3:12 PM. EST January 26, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are on scene in east Charlotte investigating an fatal officer-involved shooting.

Police say an armed suspect was involved in the incident, which happened outside Pizza Hut in the 6200 block of Albemarle Road around 1:45 Thursday afternoon.

According to CMPD, one person died in the officer-involved shooting and all officers are 'okay'.  The gun police say belonged to the armed suspect was recovered at the scene.

At witness who was waiting for a bus told NBC Charlotte reporter Ty Chandler that she heard about six shots.

Albemarle Road is shut down between Farm Pond Lane and Sharon Amity Road. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.

CMPD took to Twitter to saying they will provide more info ASAP and that their "thoughts are with all involved."

Copyright 2016 WCNC


