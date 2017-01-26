One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Charlotte

WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are on scene in east Charlotte investigating an fatal officer-involved shooting.

Police say an armed suspect was involved in the incident, which happened outside Pizza Hut in the 6200 block of Albemarle Road around 1:45 Thursday afternoon.

According to CMPD, one person died in the officer-involved shooting and all officers are 'okay'. The gun police say belonged to the armed suspect was recovered at the scene.

At witness who was waiting for a bus told NBC Charlotte reporter Ty Chandler that she heard about six shots.

.@CMPD confirms an officer-involved shooting in the 6200 block of Albemarle Rd. Armed suspect. One fatality. Still under investigation. — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) January 26, 2017

Albemarle Road is shut down between Farm Pond Lane and Sharon Amity Road. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.

CMPD took to Twitter to saying they will provide more info ASAP and that their "thoughts are with all involved."

CMPD has been involved in a shooting in the 6200 block of Albemarle Rd. More info will be provided ASAP. Our thoughts are with all involved. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 26, 2017

