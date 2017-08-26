NC Man Shoots, Kills Roommate With Sawed-Off Shotgun After Argument: Police

Via Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- A man is charged with shooting and killing his roommate after an argument, according to police.

Ronald Wayne Vaughn, 25, was taken into custody and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Lincoln County Sheriff's responded to the call in the 1300 block of Wildale Lane around 11 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, police found Vaughn and the victim, Gary Lee Somerset, 27, in a car in the backyard of the residence.

According to police, the victim had been shot in the chest and neck at close range with a sawed-off shotgun.

Three people at the residence were believed to have witnessed the shooting.

Vaughn is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance will be August 28.

