One Dead After Car Crashes, Flips During Chase: Troopers

BURLINGTON, NC - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Burlington Police Department are investigating a chase that ended with a Hillsborough man dying Saturday morning.

Highway Patrol was not able to give information as to how the chase started, but a representative said the car was being chased down Sandy Cross Road after some sort of criminal activity had happened.

According to Trooper Chris Knox, while the car was being chased, it drove into a ditch and flipped multiple times. There was a man and woman in the car at the time, but it is unclear who was driving.

The man, Garrett Wayne Johnson, was partially ejected when the car flipped and died as a result of his injuries. Highway Patrol says the woman does not have life-threatening injuries.

WFMY News 2 is working with Burlington Police to find out what happened before the chase.

