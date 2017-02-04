One Shot At Greensboro Strip Club

GREENSBORO, NC - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot at a Greensboro strip club.
Police went to Club Cabaret on Gate City Boulevard Saturday morning after reports of shots being fired.
They later found out one person was shot, but was immediately taken to the hospital by someone at the club. They are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police are still looking for a suspect.
