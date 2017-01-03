1 Wanted, 1 Arrested In Murder Of Asheboro Brothers

Curtis E. Little (left), Rodney Jontae Patterson (right)

ASHEBORO, NC – A man wanted in the murder of two Asheboro brothers has been arrested. However, another man is still on the run.

On Tuesday, Rodney Jontae Patterson turned himself into police. Investigators said Curtis E. Little is still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Patterson and Little are wanted in connection to the deaths of Quanta Guan McRae and Tony Lashuan McRae. Both were found shot to death early Sunday morning on Shana Lane. A woman at the scene was also shot, but has non-life threatening injuries, according to report from the Asheboro Police Department.

Detectives say Rodney Jontae Patterson and Curtis E. Little killed the brothers when an argument between the four escalated.

If you have any information call Det. Lorie Johnson at 336-626-1300, extension 312 or 911.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

2 Wants To Know Investigations

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY