Operation Cupid's Arrow: Several Drug Arrests In Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. -- Yadkinville Police arrested eight people and say 10 more people are wanted on drug charges.

The arrests were part of a drug investigation called 'Operation Cupid's Arrow.'

Yadkinville Police issued 67 warrants targeting 18 people involved in illicit prescription drug sales, medication frauds, and other drug violations.

Mugshots and charges of the eight people arrested:

Police say the following people are still wanted: Hannah Michelle Sexton, Frank Anthony Hauser, Michael Keith Thompson, Evan Brock Thompson, Jerry Jerome Harris, Jacob Ryan Poindexter, Christina Marie Thornburgh, Patrick Dwayne Humphrey, Clifford Lee Plowman Jr., Jonathan Ronald Davis Long

