Over $300K of Drugs Found in Thomasville Home

THOMASVILLE, NC - A drug bust by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office found over $300,000 of drugs in a Thomasville home.

Detectives had a search warrant for a house on the 4000 block of North NC Hwy 109. During the search they found four pounds of methamphetamine, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, 277 grams of marijuana, several rifles and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of $330,000.

Daniel Albert Rocha has been charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell marijuana, as well as other drug related charges.

Daniel Albert Rocha, age 28

Rocha was put in the Davidson County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

