Over $41K In Drugs Seized, Over 30 Arrested: Winston-Salem Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- More than 30 people in Forsyth County were arrested following a month-long drug investigation, according to Winston-Salem Police.
During the month of July, Winston-Salem Police, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Kernersville Police Department, and several other agencies teamed up to stop drug dealers and drug sales in the community.
Police say more than $41,000 in drugs were seized during the operation, including over $15,000 in heroin, over $13,000 in opiate pills, and over $9,000 in crack cocaine.
Investigators say guns, cash, stolen property, cell phones, a truck, and drug paraphernalia all totaling more than $24,000 were also recovered.
Police delivered 75 felony charges and 88 misdemeanor charges to more than 30 people arrested.
