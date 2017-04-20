Over $500K Worth of Cocaine Seized in Triad Drug Bust

Maddie Gardner/WFMY News 2 photo

GREENSBORO — Information on a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned numerous North Carolina counties and over $500,000 worth of cocaine was unveiled Thursday afternoon at a joint press conference between the Guilford and Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Detectives seized 38 pounds of cocaine, $73,000 and eight cars. Five people were arrested.

Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes says the drugs weren't grown in the U.S. and believed the operation was partly a border control issue.

Both Sheriff Barnes and Sheriff Graves say the investigation is ongoing but they're glad these drugs are off the streets. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/DZd7rD1A1x — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) April 20, 2017

The Greensboro, Thomasville, Lexington and Archdale police departments assisted in the project as did the SBI, FDEA and Highway Patrol.

RELATED: Over $300K of Drugs Found in Thomasville Home

Copyright 2017 WFMY