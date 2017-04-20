WFMY
Close

Over $500K Worth of Cocaine Seized in Triad Drug Bust

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 2:25 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

GREENSBORO — Information on a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned numerous North Carolina counties and over $500,000 worth of cocaine was unveiled Thursday afternoon at a joint press conference between the Guilford and Randolph County Sheriff's Office. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Detectives seized 38 pounds of cocaine, $73,000 and eight cars. Five people were arrested.

Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes says the drugs weren't grown in the U.S. and believed the operation was partly a border control issue.

The Greensboro, Thomasville, Lexington and Archdale police departments assisted in the project as did the SBI, FDEA and Highway Patrol. 

RELATED: Over $300K of Drugs Found in Thomasville Home

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories