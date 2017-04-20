Over $500K Worth of Cocaine Seized in Triad Drug Bust

GREENSBORO — Information on a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned numerous North Carolina counties and over $500,000 worth of cocaine was unveiled Thursday afternoon at a joint press conference between the Guilford and Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives seized 38 pounds of cocaine, $73,000 and eight cars. Five people were arrested.
Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes says the drugs weren't grown in the U.S. and believed the operation was partly a border control issue.
Both Sheriff Barnes and Sheriff Graves say the investigation is ongoing but they're glad these drugs are off the streets. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/DZd7rD1A1x— Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) April 20, 2017
The Greensboro, Thomasville, Lexington and Archdale police departments assisted in the project as did the SBI, FDEA and Highway Patrol.
