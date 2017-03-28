Owner of Yorkie Stolen From Porch: 'I Just Want Him to Come Back Home'

ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is looking for her dog after watching home surveillance video of him being taken. Now, she's reaching out for help identifying the young man seen grabbing him off the porch Sunday morning between a five minute window.

Spider is an 8-year-old brown and black Yorkie who lives on Boulder Rd. His owner Meredith Mason described him as "freshly groomed and very friendly."

This video shows a young man wearing a dashiki walk up to the home, grab the dog and walk away.

11Alive's Chris Hopper spoke to Mason Monday evening who said she can't understand why anyone would steal her dog.

"It's a very cruel and hurtful thing. It's very personal," she said. "You're not taking a replaceable item, you're taking something that is so much more than that."

Mason said Spider suffers from a condition that causes his hind legs to dislocate. She said he has a chip and was only wearing a black harness when he was taken.

She told police it was routine for her to let Spider stay on the front porch alone in the morning. She noticed Spider was missing when she didn't hear him make any noise.

"I feel like I let him down this time, by letting him out the house and not coming right back to him," she said. "I just want him to come back home."

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 17 to 20 years old with a slim build, a box haircut and a multi-colored dashiki. A neighbor caught the man on surveillance video walking a large dog while holding the Yorkie in his hand.

"Hopefully, someone will see the video recognize the person and he can just bring the dog back," she said. "That's it. That's all I want. Just bring the dog back, just sit him on the step where you found him and walk away."

