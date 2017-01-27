Parent Arrested For Embezzling $38K From PTA Fund: Police

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A woman accused of stealing more than $38,000 from a middle school PTA fund was arrested Monday, High Point Police said.

High Point Police Captain Mike Kirk says Elizabeth Tanner Royals, a parent involved with the Southwest Middle School PTA, was arrested on embezzlement charges Monday.

A spokesperson for Guilford County Schools says they were aware of a police investigation into a parent embezzling PTA funds.

Further information about the investigation was not released.

