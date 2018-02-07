Parking Enforcement Crackdown Violation Could Carry Nearly $200 Fine

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Police in Asheboro are cracking down on parking violations and if you don’t obey the law you could be hit with a nearly $200 fine.

Beginning on March 1, the Asheboro Police Department will begin enhanced Parking Enforcement operations.

Officers will pay attention to vehicles found in violation of the following:

Vehicles illegally parked in handicapped spaces

Vehicles parked blocking fire hydrants

Vehicles parked in non-parking spaces which are marked non-parking either by signage or a yellow curb

Any of the above violations will be charged on a North Carolina Uniform Citation. Right now, court costs for those violations are currently $188 which doesn’t include any fines that could be added by a judge.

Police officers will also be looking for other violations including the following:

Parking over the allowed time

Parked facing towards oncoming traffic

Double Parked

Parked in a way that obstructs a sidewalk

Parallel parking more than 12 inches from the curb

These types of violations will be charged on City Parking Tickets.

