Parking Enforcement Crackdown Violation Could Carry Nearly $200 Fine

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Police in Asheboro are cracking down on parking violations and if you don’t obey the law you could be hit with a nearly $200 fine.
Beginning on March 1, the Asheboro Police Department will begin enhanced Parking Enforcement operations.
Officers will pay attention to vehicles found in violation of the following:
- Vehicles illegally parked in handicapped spaces
- Vehicles parked blocking fire hydrants
- Vehicles parked in non-parking spaces which are marked non-parking either by signage or a yellow curb
Any of the above violations will be charged on a North Carolina Uniform Citation. Right now, court costs for those violations are currently $188 which doesn’t include any fines that could be added by a judge.
Police officers will also be looking for other violations including the following:
- Parking over the allowed time
- Parked facing towards oncoming traffic
- Double Parked
- Parked in a way that obstructs a sidewalk
- Parallel parking more than 12 inches from the curb
These types of violations will be charged on City Parking Tickets.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
© 2018 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs