Path To Justice For Murdered Greensboro Mother Could Lead To Atlanta

Picture of LaToya Fountain. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Triad family has gone nearly two years without answers in the New Orleans cold case murder of LaToya Fountain.

But now, investigators believe someone in the Atlanta area could know something about her death.

On August 10, 2015, Fountain was murdered in Louisiana. However, no suspects have come forward. Her family says there are just too many questions left unanswered.

She’s remembered as a mother of two and a niece, with a lively soul.



“A cheerful stallion I would call her, beautiful stallion,” said her godmother Juanita Cash, “Just coming in and wrapping her arms around you, full of life.”



Family and friends are determined to find answers about her unsolved murder that happened hundreds of miles away from Greensboro, less than a year after she moved down to be with her boyfriend and sons.



“It makes me think, did I leave her without knowing that she was going to be safe? I have a lot of burden on my mind…I should've turned around if I knew that anything would've happened and brought her back to Greensboro with me,” said Cash.



“I want the world to know, if was your niece and your nephews what would you do? How would you go about handling this case?” asks Fountain’s aunt, Sharon Garrison, “I know I'm talking and I sound upset and mad, but really, I just want justice.”



Today, the flicker of hope and justice came in the form of a Crime Stoppers alert. Investigators believe someone around Atlanta has information on her murder.



“We want answers and I'm not giving up until I find them,” said Garrison.



Family gathered on the porch, remembering the mother gone too soon. They're hopeful about the latest development, but still coming to grips with her death.



“I try to sort out in my mind what truly and really happened from the time that I took her to Gretna, Louisiana and left her,” said Cash.

The Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to call (404) 577-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WFMY