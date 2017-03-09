Patrick County Sheriff to Drug Dealers, 'Your Day is Coming'

Incarceration (Photo: H�l�ne Vall�, (c) H�l�ne Vall�)

PATRICK COUNTY, VA - The Patrick County Sheriff's Office conducted a widespread manhunt on Thursday for people accused of selling drugs.

Deputies said they were looking for 98 people accused of being a part of 340 narcotics distribution indictments.

Sheriff Dan Smith said this was the largest narcotics operation the office has ever conducted. He said by 4:30 in the afternoon around 36 people had already been arrested.

“Over the past eight years, we have arrested and successfully prosecuted more than 400 people who chose to sell drugs in Patrick County, if you are selling and haven’t been caught yet, your day is coming,” Smith said.

Of the 400 arrested, Sheriff Smith said almost all of them got significant jail and prison sentences,

“Our community will not tolerate this, our county is a wonderful place to live and raise a family, and this office is committed to keeping it that way,”

Multiple agencies assisted with the search, and Sheriff Smith says the manhunt will continue until everyone has been arrested.

