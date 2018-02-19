WFMY
Dad Finds Man Performing Sex Act On His 6-Year-Old Daughter

WMAZ 8:03 PM. EST February 19, 2018

A Peach County father found an acquaintance performing a sex act in bed with his 6-year-old daughter after a party Sunday morning.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says it happened just after midnight Sunday at Grove Estates Mobile Home Park just off Highway 41N.

Deese says deputies responded to a call that came in from a convenience store in the northern part of Peach County.

Sheriff Deese says the girl’s father picked up his daughter -- who was asleep on the couch -- and put her to bed before cleaning up the living room.

When he went to check on her later, he found Marcus Dynell ‘Taz’ Tasby Sr. performing a sex act on her.

Deese says the girl’s father grabbed ‘Taz’ and the two began fighting, at which point Deese says ‘Taz’ took out a gun a fired a shot into the ceiling.

The father took his daughter and ran out of the house to the nearby convenience store where the call was made.

Tasby was arrested Sunday around 6:30 p.m. and charged with aggravated child molestation, burglary, aggravated sodomy, and two counts of aggravated assault.

WFMY

