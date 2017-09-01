WFMY
Pedestrian In Hospital After Hit-And-Run In Reidsville: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:17 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Reidsville Police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian and took off. 

The hit-and-run happened Friday morning around 5:00 a.m. in the area of Way Street near Harrison Street. 

Officers say the pedestrian had multiple injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Reidsville Police are asking anyone who may have seen this accident call them at 336-349-1010. 

 

