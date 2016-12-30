Peeping Tom Photographed Child In Barnes & Nobles Bathroom: Police

Call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 if you recognize this man. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police are looking for a man suspected of photographing a juvenile urinating in the men's restroom at Barnes and Nobles on Friday.

Police say it happened around 3 p.m. at the store in Friendly Shopping Center.

Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of a possible suspect. They are looking for a tall, skinny, fair skinned while male with dark hair, some facial hair, possibly in his 30's.

(Photo: Custom)

If you have seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and could result in a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2016 WFMY