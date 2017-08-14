Person Found Dead In Vehicle: Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating a homicide after they say a person was found dead inside a vehicle on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Police responded to 5500 Weslow Willow Circle about an unresponsive person.

The victim's name is not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Copyright 2017 WFMY