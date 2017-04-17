WFMY
Person Shot At Lexington Apartment: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:27 PM. EDT April 17, 2017

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Lexington Police say someone was shot at an apartment in Lexington on Monday afternoon. 

It happened at an apartment on Jamaica Drive shortly before 1 p.m. 

Police say the person shot has life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the suspect is in a white car, possibly a Honda or Toyota. 

This is a developing story. Stay with us as we get more information. 

 

