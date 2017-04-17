Person Shot At Lexington Apartment: Police

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Lexington Police say someone was shot at an apartment in Lexington on Monday afternoon.
It happened at an apartment on Jamaica Drive shortly before 1 p.m.
Police say the person shot has life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect is in a white car, possibly a Honda or Toyota.
This is a developing story. Stay with us as we get more information.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs