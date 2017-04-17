Person Shot At Lexington Apartment: Police

Lexington Police Department (Photo: Lexington Police Department)

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Lexington Police say someone was shot at an apartment in Lexington on Monday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment on Jamaica Drive shortly before 1 p.m.

Police say the person shot has life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is in a white car, possibly a Honda or Toyota.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as we get more information.

