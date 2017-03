Police on scene of a shooting called in near Pizza Hut on College Road in Greensboro. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police responded to a shots fired call at the Pizza Hut on College Road on Friday night around 8:30 p.m.

This is off of West Friendly Avenue, close to Guilford College.

According to a release, officers found someone with a gunshot wound outside the Pizza Hut.

Police do not have suspect information at this time.

