Police: 2 Shot at House Party in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are looking for a man who opened fire at a house party.

Police say the shooter entered the party and shot off several rounds before leaving.

Two people were shot. Officials tell us they were transported to Moses Cone Hospital and are expected to be okay.

The victims were found at a house on Wythe St. but police are unsure if the party happened at that address or somewhere else.

