Police Arrest Man Suspected in Murder of 74-Year-Old in High Point
Kernersville Eagle Scout Project Aims To Help Winston-Salem Homeless
First Mayberry Food Truck Festival Was A Major Hit!First Mayberry Food Truck Festival Was A Major Hit! Hundreds of people came out on Sunday for Mayberry's first food truck festival.
Two-Year-Old Dies After Shooting In High PointTwo-Year-Old Dies After Shooting In High Point
10 Things To Know About Stink Bugs10 Things To Know About Stink Bugs It’s that time of year again for STINK BUGS!
Darius Rucker Sheds a Tear for the Gamecocks WinDarius Rucker Sheds a Tear for the Gamecocks Win Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Apparently, the Dolphins aren't the only team that can make him cry.
Ted Koppel Tells Sean Hannity That He's 'Bad For America'Ted Koppel Tells Sean Hannity That He's 'Bad For America' Veteran newsman Ted Koppel told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he is "bad for America" in an interview that aired on CBS' "Sunday Morning" that quickly became a trending topic on social media Sunday.
Nissan Recalls More Than 56,000 Cars for Power Steering ProblemNissan Recalls More Than 56,000 Cars for Power Steering Problem WASHINGTON (AP) - Nissan is recalling more than 56,000 cars because of power steering hoses that may leak fluid and potentially lead to fires.
Antonio Banderas Recovered From Heart AttackAntonio Banderas Recovered From Heart Attack Spanish film star Antonio Banderas says he has recovered from a heart attack that he had in January.
March 26, 1758: First Moravian Easter Sunrise Service in Winston-SalemMarch 26, 1758: First Moravian Easter Sunrise Service in Winston-Salem The first Sunrise Easter Service was at Bethabara was held on Manakes Hill, north of what is now Winston-Salem. It was later moved to God's Acre in Old Salem.
Woman Swerves On Greensboro Road To Avoid Cat, Hits Utility PoleWoman Swerves On Greensboro Road To Avoid Cat, Hits Utility Pole Greensboro police say a woman hit a utility pole and flipped her car after trying to avoid hitting a cat Sunday afternoon.
Former NC County Clerk Accused Of Helping Man Hide DWI ChargesFormer NC County Clerk Accused Of Helping Man Hide DWI Charges A former county clerk in North Carolina's capital is accused of changing state records to delete a man's drunken driving charges.
NC Father, Son Killed In Crash On Way To Motorcycle RaceNC Father, Son Killed In Crash On Way To Motorcycle Race The victims in a fatal motor home crash on I-77 Saturday were identified as a father and son on their way to a motorcycle race.
Two girls denied entry on United flight for wearing leggings, witness reportsTwo girls denied entry on United flight for wearing leggings, witness reports DENVER, Colo. -- Two girls were denied entry on a United Airlines flight on Sunday morning because they were wearing leggings.
-
