Police Chase Ends When Car Crashes into Winston-Salem Building

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem said an early morning chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashing into a building just before 2:30 Wednesday morning.

They said the chase started in Kernersville, when officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Kernersville Road near Hastings Hill Road. The suspect drove away, and Kernersville police advised WSPD they were chasing a car headed into the city of Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police say they were then alerted that the car being chased had crashed at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Waughtown Street.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle had tried to turn left onto Pleasant Street, but was going too fast and ran off the roadway into a building on Waughtown Street, which was unoccupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

Kernersville Police arrested the driver, identified as Darrion Malik Cuthbertson. He’s charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony flee to elude police.

The investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen on January 8th from Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department conducted the crash investigation and stolen vehicle recovery.

Officials said the only officers involved in the pursuit were from the Kernersville Police Department.

