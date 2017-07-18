Police Chase Ends With Arrest In Greensboro

Police Chase In Greensboro (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after a police chase.

Fletcher Frank Marshall, 30, of Greensboro was wanted for 2nd Degree Kidnapping and Assault on a Female. Police said they were trying to serve a warrant when the police pursuit started. A K-9 caught Marshall after he ran from the vehicle.

Marshall now faces two more charges including Felony Speed to Elude and Obstruct Law Enforcement Officer Hit-And-Run among traffic charges.



