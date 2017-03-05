Police: Greensboro Man Shot, Killed During Fight

GREENSBORO, NC - A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers say they found Frank Lashaw Sheard, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot at 707 W. Florida Street. They say they tried to save his life but he succumbed to his injuries.

Reports say that Sheard was fighting with another man around 12:20 in the morning when the man shot him with a handgun and ran away. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000

