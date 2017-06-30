WFMY
Police Hope Community Tips Will Help Find Second Suspect In Murder

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 1:00 PM. EDT June 30, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - Community tips helped the Greensboro Police Department identify one man who is connected to the murder of Dallas McClure, and now they need your help again. 

Crime Stoppers released a picture of a second person of interest. 

The person in the picture is suspected to be related to a shooting at Claremont Courts off Phillips Avenue.

Police found 23-year-old Dallas McClure with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital. 

If you recognize this man please call Call Crime Stoppers with any tips at 336-373-1000. All calls are anonymous. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


