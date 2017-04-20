WFMY
Police Investigating Homicide Of 28-Year-Old Greensboro Man

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:54 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro Police are trying to figure where a 28-year-old was shot on Thursday. 

James Will Johnson came to the hospital with a gunshot wound and died from his injuries, according to police. 

Officers are looking for the location of the shooting and a suspect. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

