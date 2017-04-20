Police Investigating Homicide Of 28-Year-Old Greensboro Man

Close-Up Of Siren Light On Police Car (Photo: Aydin Aksakal / EyeEm, AksPhotography.de)

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro Police are trying to figure where a 28-year-old was shot on Thursday.

James Will Johnson came to the hospital with a gunshot wound and died from his injuries, according to police.

Officers are looking for the location of the shooting and a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

