Police Investigating Homicide Of 28-Year-Old Greensboro Man

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro Police are trying to figure where a 28-year-old was shot on Thursday.
James Will Johnson came to the hospital with a gunshot wound and died from his injuries, according to police.
Officers are looking for the location of the shooting and a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
