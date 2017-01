Police tape (Photo: stock photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday.

Officers responded to the shooting on Arbor Drive around 4:30 p.m. Police say they found someone with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injury.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

