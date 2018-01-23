Police Looking For 3 Men Connected to WSSU Football Player's Death

Winston-Salem Police are trying to find and interview these three men they believe are connected to the shooting death of a Winston-Salem State University football player. (Photo: Custom)

Winston-Salem, N.C. -- Police are trying to find three men they believe are connected to a shooting that killed a Winston-Salem State University football player.

Someone shot and killed 21-year-old Najee Baker during a party at The Barn on Wake Forest University's campus Saturday. Police say a fight broke out and that's when Baker was shot.

On Tuesday, police shared surveillance images of three men they are trying to interview. Police are also looking to talk to anyone who might have been involved in the fight during the party.

Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch is addressing questions and rumors surrounding the shooting. He says some people are asking why people were in attendance who were not Wake Forest students.

It is not uncommon for students from other area schools to attend events here on campus. Our open campus contributes to a sense of shared community and vibrant social life, particularly for our underrepresented students. We are reviewing our event management processes to increase clarity of who is on our campus, and to help provide a safe experience for our students and visitors. - WFU President Nathan Hatch

Hatch also says there has been a rumor that there was not security at the event with 475 people in attendance.

At this point in the investigation, we can confirm that there was security at the event in accordance with our standard practices for late-night parties at the Barn. A uniformed University Police officer and hired security staff were present. - WFU President Nathan Hatch

Hatch says Wake Forest University is continuing to support the police investigation and the school has colleagues who are working tirelessly toward that end.

If you have any information - big or small - call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. All tips are completely anonymous.

