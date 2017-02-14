Police: Man Followed Couple Home, Shot Them

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Winston-Salem Police say an ongoing argument led to a double shooting Tuesday night.

Police say they heard several gunshots in the area of New Hope Lane apartments just before 10:00pm Tuesday night. Officers say as they responded to the area, they found 25-year-old Sontaria Valentine and 28-year-old Deshawn McClellan suffering from gunshot wounds.

During the initial investigation, police say all parties involved had been in an ongoing argument. Police say the suspect, who has not been identified, followed the victims home where he shot both victims.

Emergency crews transported Valentine and McClellan to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where McClellan is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and Valentine is in critical condition.

Winston-Salem Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

