Man Jammed Pacifier Into Infant's Mouth: Police

Justin Lee Forbis

YORK, S.C. – A York man was arrested after police say he abused a 2-month-old by jamming a pacifier in his mouth to stop him from crying.

According to York Police, Justin Lee Forbis, 32, bruised his two-month-old son’s face by jamming a pacifier in the infant’s mouth to keep it from screaming. Investigators say the bruises were discovered by the child’s grandmother rafter Forbis dropped him off at a relative’s home.

The child’s grandmother called police, alleging that Forbis abused him. Police say the child’s face had multiple bruises and blood was observed in both of his eyes.

Police say that Forbis had a previous active warrant for his arrest. When officers arrested Forbis, police say they discovered drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be marijuana cigars in plain view.

Forbis was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, violation of probation and one drug charge.

