NC Man Left Toddler In Unlocked Car To Workout At Gym: Police

Keiyeen Mynx Hijin (Photo: Salisbury Police)

SALISBURY, N.C. – Detectives in Salisbury are searching for a man they say left a toddler inside a car for over an hour while working out at a local gym.

According to Salisbury Police, 30-year-old Keiyenne Mynx Hijin, aka Geoffrey Kevin Roberson, is wanted for misdemeanor child abuse.

On February 3, police were called to the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Jake Alexander Boulevard in reference to a child being left in a vehicle. A witness told police they could hear the child crying and saw a 20-month-old child in the backseat of the vehicle. Police say the vehicle’s doors were unlocked, a window was cracked, and the keys were left in the ignition.

The Department of Social Services was notified of the incident and a warrant for Hijin’s arrest was obtained by police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hijin is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

