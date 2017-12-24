Police: Man With Purple Rag Covering Face Robbed Market

(Photo: WTSP)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Winston-Salem Police are trying to find whoever robbed a market on Christmas Eve.

Officers responded to the Boulas 2 Akron Market on Glen Avenue around 7pm in response to an armed robbery call. Officials say a man in a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and a purple rag over his face entered the business, showed a gun, and demanded money.

The store employee complied and the suspect left on foot with an unknown amount of money. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

