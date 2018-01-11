Police Officer Shot Near Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A police officer has been shot near the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters.
Charlotte Police tweeted the officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. The officer's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Preliminary info indicates that a CMPD Officer has been shot in leg. Transported to hospital. Injuries reported to be non life threatening at this time. Additional info to be released when it becomes available.— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 12, 2018
According to WCNC, another person was also taken to Carolinas Medical Center.
Police have not provided any more details about the shooting.
