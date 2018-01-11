WFMY
Police Officer Shot Near Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:21 AM. EST January 12, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A police officer has been shot near the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters.

Charlotte Police tweeted the officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. The officer's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

According to WCNC, another person was also taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

Police have not provided any more details about the shooting. 

