Police Officer Shot Near Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Shooting outside Charlotte Police Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A police officer has been shot near the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters.

Charlotte Police tweeted the officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. The officer's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Preliminary info indicates that a CMPD Officer has been shot in leg. Transported to hospital. Injuries reported to be non life threatening at this time. Additional info to be released when it becomes available. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 12, 2018

According to WCNC, another person was also taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

Police have not provided any more details about the shooting.

