Father Bent, Bit Baby Son to Stop His Crying: Police

Robert Resendiz booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

A Phoenix father was arrested Tuesday and booked on three counts of child abuse after his 6-month-old son was found unresponsive.

According to court paperwork, Robert Resendiz told police he bent his son in half, pressing his legs over his head, in order to stop the infant from crying. He told police he did not release until his son stopped moving and was "limp."

Resendiz called police, court documents showed, to report his son was unresponsive. He initially reported waking up and finding his son not breathing.

The infant was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital where it was discovered he had lacerations to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh. According to court paperwork, doctors at PCH believe the baby's injuries are "not survivable."

Resendiz also told police he bit the boy two times "out of frustration," court documents showed.

The tragic sight of first responders working to save the infant's life Thursday afternoon was still running through the minds of people living at the highland Villa Apartments, where the incident happened.

Neighbor Pamela Mcleod said she came out of her apartment when she heard the sirens.

"It's unbelievable to know that we are actually breathing the same air as somebody that could do that harm to a baby," she said.

Mcleod said she would never forget the first responder running with the infant she said looked lifeless.

"Laying on its back and she had her arms underneath it and she would just — the way she was running, you could just feel — and the baby looked like it was starting to turn already blue," she said.

On-site manager Kathy Lorance said she was shocked by what police documents reveal.

"I don't understand it. I can't wrap my mind around it," she said.

Lorance said this wasn't the tenant she had known for just over a year.

"Very personable, nice guy ... he would smile and say hello," she said.

At his first court appearance, the judge warned Resendiz that he may soon face more than child abuse charges if the baby didn't make it, saying, "You may be coming back to court in the not-too-distant future on a different, more serious charge."

