Police Raid Massage Parlor In Greensboro

Massage parlor bust in Greensboro (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police have raided a massage parlor on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

Investigators said the massage parlor was operating out of rented space but did not have a name. They also said two women who were working there did not have their massage licenses. Investigators also said the women were prostituting while working at the parlor. Police said the business started in June. They began investigating after receiving numerous complaints from citizens and people around the shop. Police said the shop had a neon foot in the window which is a symbol for prostitution massage parlor.

Police said the owner is from Virginia and will be charged with Felony for Promoting Prostitution. They also arrested two others.

Have a news tip? Email news@wfmy.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

© 2017 WFMY-TV