Police Release Photo Of Suspect In Facebook Live Murder

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Wingate Police Department released a photo of a man who is wanted for first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that was caught on Facebook Live.

According to Wingate Police, 65-year-old Douglas Cleveland Colson is wanted in connection with the homicide death of 55-year-old Prentis Robinson.

On Monday afternoon, Union County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a death investigation on Jerome Street in Wingate. The shooting prompted a lockdown on Wingate University because it took place near the campus.

Deputies say Robinson was on Facebook Live when he was shot and killed in the area.

Neighbors tell NBC Charlotte's Rachel Brown that Robinson often used social media to publicize neighborhood disputes. Some worry that's what got him killed.

"I feel bad for the family," said Haylo Brown, a local resident.

"I don't know where he is and that just worries me in general because I don't know if he's going to want to shoot anybody else or what the motive was," said Wingate University student Jessica Shamblin.

So far no arrests have been made as of Monday night.

Wingate University was on lockdown until 1 p.m. Law enforcement remained on campus and the school resumed normal operations for the rest of the night.

