Police Search For Supect After Reported Shooting

Three GPD cars and a crime scene unit are in the parking lot of the Budget In.

GREENSBORO, NC -- Greensboro Police are looking for a shooting suspect after finding a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the intersection of Randleman Road at W. Florida Street in reference to a shooting aound 4:00am. Officers located a victim that had been shot multiple times at the Budget Inn on Farragut Street. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information is available at this time and police are still investigating.



Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

