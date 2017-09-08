Police Searching For Missing 31-Year-Old Pregnant Teacher From Maryland

OLNEY, MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County Police need your help finding 31-year-old, Laura Elizabeth Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher from Olney Md., who is reportedly pregnant.

Police and family said they are concerned about Wallen's emotional and physical welfare. According to her brother-in-law, Wallen is pregnant.

She last contacted her family on September 4 by text. Police said the family has been unable to reach her since.

Wallen is a white woman, standing at 5'5" tall and about 200 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she might be driving a black, 2011 Ford Escape with Maryland tags: M522473.

Wallen teaches social studies at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, Md.

On Wednesday, Wilde Lake High School Principal Rick Wilson addressed the missing person report in a letter to parents and students. In the letter, Wilson said the school's staff had informed students of Wallen's disappearance during their first period of classes.

Principal Wilson also stated Wilde Lake's Administrative team, Student Services staff, and Howard County Public Schools Crisis Team are available for emotional support.

"Let’s keep Ms. Wallen, her family, and the entire Wilde Lake community in our thoughts and prayers during this time," said Wilson.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Laura Elizabeth Wallen is asked to call the 24-hour police non-emergency line at 301-279-8000.

