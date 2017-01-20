Suspects Break Into Home, Rob Family at Gunpoint: Burlington Police

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police say a group of suspects broke into a home and robbed a mother and her child at gunpoint.

Officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of Wilkins Street just before 12:30 Friday morning.

The victim and her child stated four unknown suspects kicked in the home's side door open and demanded money. They say they were held at gunpoint in their living room, as the suspects searched through the home.

Police said the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money and a pair of shoes, before leaving in a white or grey SUV or mini-van. The victims were unharmed during this robbery.

The victims described the suspects as four black males in their early 20s, all wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and red scarves around their faces. They said each of them was carrying dark-colored handguns.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Burlington Police at (336) 229-3503. To submit an anonymous tip, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637.

