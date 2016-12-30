Police Warn Against Celebratory Gunfire On New Year's Eve

Handgun (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police across the Piedmont Triad are issuing warnings against celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve.

Police said it’s not only illegal but it could be deadly as what goes up must come down.

Over the years emergency dispatchers have received on average 19 calls from people hearing gunshots fired as the clock strikes midnight. Police said the increase in calls drain resources.

Chief Wayne Scott said, “It can kill people and damage property. It is also a waste of police resources. Responding to these calls can also prevent us from helping people who are truly in need. That someone could be your family member or friend.”

Dan River Police Department and Burlington Police Department have also issued warnings against celebratory gunfire.

Firing a gun within city limits is a misdemeanor and can include a fine or imprisonment. If could also include additional charges if a person is struck or property is damaged as a result.



