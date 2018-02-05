Puppy Tied Up Then Thrown Out Of Car, Killed On Highway

(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

The Vacaville Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying suspects who threw a tied up puppy from a car and onto the freeway, police officials said.

Witnesses told police they were driving behind a blue Toyota Prius on February 1 when they saw something white thrown from the passenger side window. They stopped when they noticed that it was a small dog that was hurled from the car onto I-80 near Vacaville.

“Sometimes there are just no words to describe senseless acts like the one that occurred this past Thursday night,” the Vacaville Police Department wrote on Facebook. The 18-month-old puppy had its legs bound, and was struck and killed by a car shortly after, witnesses told police.

The animal belonged to Deb Ferrara, a retired Contra Costa County employee of Vacaville. She says her Maltese-Bichon mixed puppy named Rex ran away from home after a door was left open on accident.

She is now searching for answers as she copes with the loss of her family member she says was like a child to her.

A local non-profit called Pause 4 Paws Rescue Mission has set up a reward fund of $1,160 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Josue Cuevas at (707) 449-5200 and reference Vacaville PD case number 18-01071.

