Randolph Co. Infant Dies From Suspected Abuse; Mother's Boyfriend Arrested

RAMSEUR, N.C. -- A baby died from suspected abuse caused by its mother's boyfriend, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Investigators arrested 26-year-old Dylon James Kirkpatrick, who is not the child's real father.

On Thursday, deputies and EMS responded to a home on Bay Doe Street in Ramseur. The 911 call was related to an unresponsive infant. The sheriff's office says the baby was transported to Randolph Hospital, then later transferred to Brenner Children's Hospital, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Deputies say the baby died on Saturday.

Kirkpatrick was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. The sheriff's office says additional charges are expected. Kirkpatrick's bond is set at $1,000,000.

