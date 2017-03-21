Randolph Co. Man Charged In Secret Peeping Case

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. - Deputies arrested a Ramseur man on Monday after receiving reports of secret peeping involving hidden cameras.

Mark Edward Smith, 44, is charged with several misdemeanor counts of secret peeping, and multiple felony counts for installing a photo device and using it to take and keep images.

On Monday, investigators executed a search warrant and seized several pieces of digital evidence. After further interviewing and investigation, they determined hidden cameras were used to video two victims without their knowledge.

The Sheriff's Office does not believe anyone else was victimized by the suspect. Smith was placed in jail on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

