Rape At UNC Greensboro Reported Over The Weekend

GREENSBORO - A rape at a UNC Greensboro residence hall was reported over the weekend, according to a press release.

A release from UNCG said the report came from a student Saturday night around 11 p.m. A woman said a man met with a non-student at her dorm after exchanging information on social media. Their encounter became non-consensual and the victim said she was raped.

The suspect has sandy blonde hair with a facial piercing and was said to be wearing dark colored basketball shorts and a red shirt. No more information was available.

Anyone with information about this incident or any crime should contact the UNCG Police Department at (336) 334-5963.

