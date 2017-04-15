Real Estate Scam: The Price Of Trusting The Wrong Person

100810-Home for Sale (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you’re selling a home, beware of a troubling trend that’s now hitting the Charlotte area.

NBC Charlotte is learning a local man was the target of a major theft by someone who claimed to be a real estate agent. Jewelry worth thousands of dollars stolen from his own home. It’s the latest in a series of real estate crimes happening all over the place.

The police report from CMPD shows the high price you can pay if you trust the wrong person with your home. There are a lot of scams out there, but now NBC Charlotte is highlighting a few of them to help you be alert.

When you’re selling a home, the last thing you want is to be buying a lie. In one local case, the victim let someone inside who pretended to be a real estate agent. Police reports show that suspect, who was left unattended, stole jewelry worth roughly $6,000. It’s just the latest in a troubling trend happening all over the place.

In another case, video surveillance catches a guy, who the homeowner believes was a real estate agent, shuffling through medicine cabinets.

“Puts his glasses on so he can see which medications he’s stealing,” says the homeowner.

The homeowner says the man stole Oxycodone and even left his business card.

“You feel victimized, you feel anger, what am I going to do if he’s still in my house?,” says the homeowner.

There’s yet another real estate crime to look out for. With an app, real estate agents can now allow potential buyers to unlock lockboxes at the door and the agent doesn’t even have to be there.

“I could be at my office and my buyer could be standing here at the lock box and I could generate a code to show this property as if I were standing at the lock box give that code to my buyer and my buyer could open the lock box,” says one real estate agent.

“It’s always a concern when you have folks wandering through your house who you don’t know,” says another homeowner.

The latest case in Charlotte remains an open investigation.

