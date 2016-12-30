Red Wolf Shot, Killed In NC Wildlife Refuge

Red Wolf (Photo: Joel Sartore, Custom)

WASHINGTON -- A red wolf was shot and killed in Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge in North Carolina, according to Defenders of Wildlife organization.

According to a release, the poaching happened on or around December 19. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services found the red wolf a couple days later.

Defenders of Wildlife Southeast Program Director Ben Prater called it a tragedy.

"We know that gunshot is one of the leading causes of death for red wolves and it can be prevented," said Prater. "The poaching of any wild animal is intolerable but the intentional killing of one of the world's most endangered species is inexcusable."

According to the organization, there are fewer than 45 red wolves left in the wild.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to who shot the red wolf. Defenders of Wildlife says it will match that reward.

