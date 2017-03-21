Registered Sex Offender Charged With Child Sex Charges In Randolph Co.

Brian Baker charged with child sex charges (Photo: Custom)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A registered convicted sex offender has been charged with sexually assaulting a child in Randolph County.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said, Brian Lee Baker, 28, is charged with Statutory Sex Offense and also for violating his Sex Offender Status.

Investigators said on Saturday, they received a call from Randolph Hospital about a child who had been sexually assaulted. The child said she was sexually assaulted multiple times. Investigators said medical records also supported the claims.

The Sheriff’s Office said Baker picked the child up at a Child Care Facility in direct violation of his sex offender status.

On Saturday, he was arrested and bonded out of jail. He was then served warrants for Statutory Sex Offense on the same day against the child. He was arrested a second time. Baker is now in the Randolph County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Baker was convicted in Florida and served time in jail in 2015 for “Traveling to Meet Minor To Commit Unlawful Sexual Offense.” He also was a registered sex offender.

Additional charges are pending at this time against Baker.

