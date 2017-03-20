Reidsville Man Arrested For Attacking Elderly Couple: Police

Photo: Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. - Rockingham County Deputies arrested Andy Wayne Wilson, 29, for attacking an elderly couple Sunday evening.

Officials responded to a reported home invasion, strong arm robbery and theft of a motor vehicle on Stephens Road in Ruffin, N.C. When they got to the home, deputies found James Garcia, 28, in his motorized wheelchair bleeding from the neck. His wife was also inside the home. Garcia told officials that a white male knocked on the door and said he ran out of gas before forcing himself into the homem.

According to Rockingham County deputies, once inside the home, Wilson began to demand money, and then slashed Garcia's throat with an edged weapon. He struck Garcia's wife, Audrey Garcia, 78, in the face, took a purse, and left the home in the couple's 2003 White Ford Windstar van.

Officials say James Garcia received serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies searched the area, and found the stolen vehicle and suspect on Guerrant Springs Road. Then, a brief chase ensued between the suspect and responding deputies - and the suspect ran the van into a large field, stopping at the woodline. He then exited the van, and took off on foot into the woods. Deputies requested the K-9 unit from the Eden Police Department for help. The team then tracked Wilson to the 300 block of Steamboat Drive in Reidsville, where he was lying in a small creek.

Deputies found out that prior to this incident, Wilson's son's mother was dropping off the child to visit Wilson's parents at the Steamboat Drive home. At that time, Wilson supposedly stole $100 from her purse, and then her mother's Blue Chevy Cruz, which was found near the Garcia's home.

Andy Wilson is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first degree burglary, and larceny of a motor vehicle. He was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court April 3.

Officials say Wilson had outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest and recieved a combined $3,500 bond on those charges as well.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WFMY